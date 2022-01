What is at stake for Switzerland and Ticino with the proposed media package that will be up for a vote on February 13?

«In the event of public approval, it will be possible to strengthen local and regional media which, in parallel to the important function of public broadcasting, will ensure that Switzerland and Ticino receive quality information and the diversity of voices that is necessary for the proper functioning of direct democracy. Today the local and regional media are faced with important challenges and the data tell us that in recent years advertising revenues have been channelled more and more towards the large multinational internet platforms. A popular yes vote would also allow to safeguard employment and the induced activities generated by the sector».

The Council of State Governments rarely makes a stand on federal issues that are on the ballot. This time around, it decided to step into the field to say yes. How was this decision taken?

«The subject on the ballot is of particular importance for our Canton and for the whole of Italian-speaking Switzerland. Our region boasts an important concentration of media presence that address a limited target audience. If we do not take the planned measures, these important realities risk being reduced in size or even disappearing».

Which element has contributed in particular to convince you to vote yes?

«The law makes it possible to continue to provide media coverage in all regions and national languages, for the benefit of the population, particularly minorities such as those in Ticino, which can benefit from quality information that is attentive to local dynamics. The period of the pandemic, especially the more acute phases of the crisis, has well demonstrated how important it is for the authority to be able to count on regional media to communicate to citizens, explain the situation and the various decisions».

It is a transitional support (7 years). In Ticino the media situation is complicated and our reality has suffered in the past and the current one is not calm. So what must be done in the coming years to make the most of the support?

«The February vote will act as a watershed. If the public endorses the measures to support the media, the sector will have the opportunity to overcome this difficult moment and at the same time accelerate the changes necessary to successfully face the future. I’m thinking in particular of the need to focus on digital transformation and the diversification of information consumption».

The aid, moreover, does not need to be paid for out of citizens’ pockets. Given this reality, what would you describe this public aid as?

«It is a transitional support, restricted to seven years, which is financially sustainable. The package of measures is financed with the existing radio and television licence fee and from the federal budget. There is therefore no need for new levies and taxes, which would be a burden on citizens».

From an economic standpoint, just what do the media in Ticino represent?

«It is estimated that the entire media sector in Ticino accounts for over 2,000 jobs and about 100 companies. It is an important reality also from an economic standpoint, which guarantees employment and generates an important allied industry that benefits the entire Canton.

We have all become hooked on large digital media and associated online platforms oblivious to the idea that the large guys would take a bite out of the small guys?

«The big media, with its rapid development of digital, has put the smaller media at a disadvantage particularly from an advertising market perspective. But digital is becoming a key area towards which small media are also moving, and the planned package of measures will also help this digital transformation that is currently still in progress.»

The opponents complain about the help that would be given to big publishers. But do they forget that if no support is given to small/medium publishers, the big ones would become even more of a giant?

«The bill includes several different measures that benefit the media landscape in general, but it is mainly medium and small publishers who will benefit from the aid. In addition, there is support for training, a key factor in ensuring the quality of information.»

Tessin is a canton with a strong number of media that have their own audience. Do you fear that a no vote on the law could generate more closures?

«In recent years, the Ticino media landscape has changed, for example, with the consolidation of newspapers and a restructuring of some editorial entities. In addition, the coronavirus crisis has contributed to increased pressure on the sector. Failure to adhere to the law would certainly put an industry that is already going through a difficult time even more in difficulty».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata