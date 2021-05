Aid for businesses hit hard by the pandemic crisis is expected to be extended until the end of 2021. This is requested in a motion which the Federal Council recommends to parliament for approval.

Currently, compensation is only planned until the end of June. According to the National Economic Commission, the problems of many of the industries and companies affected by the disease will be far from being solved by then. The crisis ignited by the coronavirus will simply not be overcome overnight, particularly as supply chains are overwhelmed.

A sustainable recovery in international tourism and business travel is not expected until 2022 or 2023, at least. The stalled recovery does not only affect the hotel and tourism industry, but also its suppliers and retail trade, the committee explains.In short, demand and revenues are still lower than usual levels.

The committee is convinced that from the second half of the year onwards, this situation will again pose problems for many companies and sectors with low margins. Hence, hardship aid should be extended at least until the end of 2021, similar to what has been done for short-time work allowances.

In its reply, the Federal Council emphasizes that the planned easing of measures to combat the coronavirus should also be accompanied by a strong economic recovery. Consequently, there is no justification for continuing to support all sectors with a general rise in maximum amounts and calculation bases.

Special cases, nonetheless, must be taken into account. The Government therefore suggests setting the amount of non-repayable contributions for small companies with a loss of revenue of more than 70% at 30% of annual turnover.

The Federal Council, at the same time, rejects a second motion of the panel concerning aid to large companies. In exceptional and justified cases, an enterprise with a turnover of more than five million francs per year should be able to obtain a non-repayable grant that exceeds the set ceilings.

The evaluation will have to be made on a case-by-case basis. A higher contribution, in the opinion of the committee, is justified in principle if the measures ordered by the Federal Council, such as compulsory teleworking or distance learning at universities, result in a drop in revenues that threatens the very survival of the company.

The Government points out that the flat-rate calculation method has enabled hardship contributions to be paid to a large number of companies relatively quickly and unbureaucratically. It also would be difficult to justify an exemption for large companies. This is particularly true by the fact that such firms can more easily access private financing

