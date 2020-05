There has been a marked decrease in noise and air pollution in the last weeks due to the quarantine measures related to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Department of the Territory (DT) explained this has contributed to a reduction emission into the environment caused by traffic, industry, and crafts, as well as construction sites.

The decrease in traffic, has enabled the environment and the territory to revert to a more natural sounding landscape. As of mid-March, the records indicate a drop of about 3 decibels (dB) on weekdays. Over the weekends, the decline was even larger with a decrease of around 6 dB, equivalent to 75% reduction in traffic.

Improving air quality

There has been a decline of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) that come mainly from emissions of engines and stationary combustion plants. The daily average measured at the main depots of the cantonal network show a reduction was apparent from the last week of February. All records have fallen below the daily limit value set by the Anti-pollution Ordinance of air pollution. In quantitative terms - on average, from the period between 16th March and 15th April 2020, and comparing the last trends across a decade - there is a downturn of approximately 50% in NO2 concentrations along the highway along with 35 -40% across the city and suburbs.

Fine particles

As for fine particles (PM10) measures are more complex and therefore difficult to quantify. A sudden drop in these values were recorded in early March along with the arrival of air from the upper layers of the atmosphere due to a few days of a hot southerly wind (föhn)

Toward the end of March there was a slow and gradual accumulation of particles due to the long absence of rainfall and lower temperatures.

An example of how emissions can also depend on meteorology which has been observed during the last weekend in March. There has been a sudden flow of sand from the Sahara which caused a net increase in PM10 concentrations, and subsequently, a new drop caused by the Southerly wind.

