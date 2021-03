«We want more tests to be carried out» This was the content of Berset’s speech to the media from Kloten airport. The Federal Councilor was supported by the President of the Zurich Government Silvia Steiner and the Head of Cantonal Health Natalie Rickli.

Berset also expressed the hope that «DIY» tests will soon be authorized, while recalling that it is a «very complex logistical exercise». Natalie Rickli considered the current regulation on the possibility of carrying out systematic swabs in companies too restrictive. For example, Bern only pays the costs when the protection concepts cannot be respected within a company. The former UDC national councilor also criticized the Federal Council’s vaccine distribution system. In her opinion, it favors smaller cantons, which in some cases will soon be able to start administering doses to over 65s. Zurich, on the other hand, will probably have to wait until April before all people aged 75 and over have been immunized .