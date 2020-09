The last hearing concerning the request for recognition of paternity of the former King Albert II against Delphine Boël (born in the 1960s from an extramarital affair of the former king) took place this afternoon before the Brussels Court of Appeal. .

She is simply known as Delphine yet she should be attributed the title of princess according to the lawyers on both sides.

The woman claims the title of princess of Belgium and wants to have the same treatment and prerogatives as her siblings writes the newspaper Le Soir, citing her lawyer.

Albert II no longer disputes paternity and announced last January that he would no longer oppose Delphine’s request to be recognised as her legal father after the DNA test was presented. The court will deliver the sentence on October 29.

