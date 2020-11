The shopping giant Aldi Switzerland has agreed that from 2021 they will raise the minimum wage of its employees which presently is set at 4,400 francs. The Schwarzenbach (SG) -based group claims the highest minimum wage in retail trade in Switzerland, particularly in the food sector.

Depending on the region and the employment rate, the minimum wage could be as high as 4,684 francs per month, a statement said today. The company also pays the thirteenth and the working week is 42 hours.

For apprentices, the remuneration is 1,130 francs at the beginning of the training and 1,883 at the end, also in this case with the thirteenth.

Thirteenth Meaning: Businesses pay a salary in 13 instalments: once a month until the end of the year when a worker receives two instalments. Working less than a full year means the 13th month payment is typically paid on a pro-rata basis.

