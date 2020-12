All seven Federal Councilors intend to be vaccinated, but it is not yet known when and in what context. André Simonazzi, spokesman for the Swiss government, today confirmed to Keystone-ATS a news to this effect from the SonntagsZeitung.

«The Federal Council will be vaccinated and recommends that citizens take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated against the coronavirus,« the spokesman said.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, at age of 70, is officially the only member of the Federal Council to belong to a risk category. Indeed, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) considers people aged 65 and over in this category.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata