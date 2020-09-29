All generations under one roof

The PerSempre residence has been released and officially presented to the press. A residence that, nowadays, can be a real example for constructions in the future. The two buildings respond to the needs of our society, starting with a large park of more 900 square meters.

In the PerSempre residence you can count on 300 square meters of space, where you can follow UNI3 courses, meet for a coffee with friends and participate in many other activities. ‘Once the COVID-19 crisis is over, it will be a privileged meeting place between several generations’ underlined Giampaolo Cereghetti, president of the cantonal ATTE. An association that boasts 12,500 members in Ticino, while those of Locarno are about 2,000.

In ‘house A’ on the ground floor, the ‘Cucciolo’ nursery school, managed by the ZeroSedici foundation and is sprawled across 140 square meters of garden and over 300 square meters of space divided into four sections, which can accommodate 38 children. from babies to children up to 4 years.

The PerSempre residence does not stop there. In fact, it offers a total of 72 apartments, of which 24 in building A, especially designed for families, with two & three bedroom. While building B has 48 apartments, without architectural barriers, with the possibility of choosing between one and two bedrooms. ‘Three months after the opening, about 50% of the houses are occupied’, explained Andrea Pedrazzini. Homes that already allow four generations to meet: from the little Leonidas born on 6 September to Brigitte who is 28 years old across to Riccardo in his sixties and to Rodolfo who is 86.

To complete the picture, the underground garage, equipped with a sprinkler system, which offers 72 parking spaces (including parking spaces with recharging for electric cars).

The investment, excluding the land which was already a family property, amounts to 26 million francs.

