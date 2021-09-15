All the world’s a country when it comes to food and sport

By 2035 the Società Navigazione del Lago di Lugano will reconvert its entire fleet: it will start with the Motonave Ceresio, the first zero-emission liner in Switzerland - «We are pioneers» says Agostino Ferrazzini
The renovation of the nursery school, the largest in the Canton with a capacity for 70 children, has been completed, and the application for the construction of two new sections of the Saleggi preschool has been issued.
The COVID certificate becomes compulsory in Switzerland in order to eat in restaurants - In Italy the law has already been enforced since early August. Luciano Sbraga of the Federazione Italiana Pubblici Esercizi (Italian Federation of Public Establishments) makes a first assessment: «So far, there has been no obvious economic impact».