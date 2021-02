A change of direction is needed for the Federal Council’s anti-COVID strategy. This was the request by two petitions accompanied by almost 300,000 signatures delivered today to the Federal Chancellery by various exponents of «bourgeois» parties and movements which included the president of the UDC Marco Chiesa, exponents of the Young Liberal-Radicals and Young Democratic Centers, as well as the Association for a neutral and independent Switzerland (ASNI).

The criticisms were mainly aimed at Federal Councilor Alain Berset, who is responsible for health. According to the petitioners, the strategy of the Socialist Party minister of Friborg has failed. The drastic protective measures must be lifted immediately.

In concrete terms: restaurants, bars, shops, sports and leisure facilities must be reopened by devising adequate protective measures. People at risk need to be better protected taking into account their needs, while tests need to be expanded, as well as immunizations. Nearly 250,000 people have signed up to this petition.

Additionally more than 50,000 other signatures of have been collected «Beizen für Büezer» («Meetings for workers») asking to at least be able to transform the restaurantswhich are now closed - into temporary canteens, as is the case already with the restaurant of the Federal Palace during the session of the Parliament.

Thousands of people are forced to eat outside during the midday break without a place to warm up.

In recent weeks, various petitions have been submitted in the cantons of similar content, mainly on the initiative of UDC and FDP politicians. In Zurich, for example, a petition calls for the lifting of the obligation to wear masks in schools for schoolchildren under 12.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata