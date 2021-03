Yesterday at the primary school of Chiasso all students were tested. The most satisfaction was from the school management who were pleased to the large attendance of the test. « Except for the 18 pupils of a grade who were excluded as they had just returned from a quarantine period, only 13 out of a total of 261 pupils were not tested», explained director Carlo Formenti. Besides that, most of the school teachers and personnel participated: « Very few were not tested, mainly because they had already been tested in other schools or privately»

There were no major problems among parents either: «They were duly informed about the tests. Very few, as you can tell said no».

It was not a compulsory test

It must be noted that the test was not compulsory, the important thing was to gather as much data as possible in order to evaluate the situation at the Chiasso institute. And the goal appears to have been achieved. With such a large participation rate, data will certainly be useful to the cantonal doctor’s office. The Cantonal Physician’s Office decided to proceed with the testing when six or seven students had tested positive over the past 15 days and their classes were quarantined for ten days.

Since these tests are not rapid, the salivary samples are now being examined in the laboratory. Today we will know more. Late in the afternoon, this school will inform whether or not any special action needs to be taken.

Pre-quarantine

Until then the children will be in pre-quarantine. This is basically a short a period of waiting for the results. Hopefully, everybody can be a little more relaxed today.

