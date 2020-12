The Confederation has collected most of the data concerning British passengers arriving from the United Kingdom in recent days. The head of the Crisis Management and International Cooperation Section of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) Patrick Mathys said at a press conference today in Bern. In his opinion, only a small part is missing. An information has been sent to all people who have a UK or South African SIM card, with the number they can contact attached. If the address of the stay in Switzerland is not known, the tourists have been contacted via an SMS message. For the rest, the quarantine of British tourists works like that of any person who returns from a country at risk or who has had contact with an infected individual.