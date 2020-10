Amazon are to stop selling single-use plastic items alomg with oxo-degradable plastic across its EU platforms in which it operates ( Italy, UK, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands - as well as Turkey).

The removal of the products from the e-commerce site will take place from December 21.

It will affect both vendors and suppliers, and will apply to all sales. In detail, the ban will affect products such as cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, sticks for balloons, food and beverage containers in expanded polystyrene.

The new instructions are part of environmental measures undertaken by Amazon. Jeff Bezos’ giant is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and 100% renewable energy by 2025, as well as bringing all shipments to zero CO2 emissions, with the goal of reaching zero emissions by 50 % of shipments by 2030.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata