A confused, frightened and uncertain America woke up yesterday morning, wanting answers to the crisis enveloping it. A country still in the grips of an unrelenting pandemic and tens of millions of unemployed with no immediate prospects, many have seen a historical threat to the entire "American dream" in the antiracist demonstrations currently devastating the country. The television images broadcast daily and the palpable emotion displayed during George Floyd's funeral in Minneapolis, in addition to the hesitant and sometimes contradictory political answers have done little to reassure them.

Facts and figures

Everyone watches the catastrophes unfold, caused by the sixth night of clashes and violence between police and demonstrators. Smashed windows of jewellery and fashion stores in Manhattan, Los Angeles and Miami, burned cars and buildings, the streets cluttered with debris. Telling the tragic tale was the image of the mannequin decorating the windows of the Dolce e Gabbana shop in Soho, lying on the floor, in pieces, outside the door of what was one of the commercial icons of one of New York's most elegant neighbourhoods.

The statistics, for their part, told an equally dramatic story. During the weekend alone, governors from at least 15 different states in addition to the city of Washington mobilised the National Guard and arrested over 4,000 people. Chiara De Blasio, daughter of the New York mayor and whose mother, Chirlane McCray, is black, had participated in the protest along with other young people and was arrested. The demonstrations involved not only large cities, but also countless small and medium-sized towns, with what has been called the largest civil protest demonstration since the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968.

Everywhere, the protests have had a common theme. During the day, peaceful demonstrators gathered on the streets of Washington, Chicago, San Francisco and New York, many young people, black and white, all holding signs calling for justice against the policemen guilty of the unjustified killing of too many innocent blacks. Very often, the same policemen supervising the demonstrations, many of them black, showed their solidarity by kneeling for those who demanded justice for the victims of too many deep-rooted racist attitudes within the police.

Then, as night fell, the images began to show a very different landscape everywhere. Determined to ignore curfew and, above all, to oppose the troops blocking their way, the demonstrators began to react with violence.

In Washington

In Washington, within minutes, fires began to ravage Lafayette Park, situated in front of the White House, and threaten the historic Episcopal Church of St. John where all the presidents have prayed. Nearby, stones were thrown at the windows of the AFL-CIO union headquarters. Frightened, Secret Service agents quickly convinced President Trump and his family to move into the White House underground shelter for a few hours, while more than 50 agents were injured in the clashes.

On Sunday night, as the flames spread, several mayors and governors, starting with that of Minnesota, accused militants from both left and right extremist groups, arriving from outside the city, of deliberately fomenting protests. And for their part, the peaceful demonstrators have often tried, mostly in vain, to oppose the violence. In the face of all this, the political response has been uncertain and often confused. Caught between the need to ensure public order and the need to reassure the black population, governors and mayors offered understanding, but also confirmed the curfew and the commitment of the National Guard to prevent riots. During a church visit in Wilmington, Delaware, Joe Biden also condemned the violence, but promised, if elected, the necessary reforms to combat racism among law enforcement agencies.

Closed inside the White House, Donald Trump has engaged in a series of telephone conversations with state governors. According to leaked rumours, some of the President's own staff have tried to persuade him to make a pacifying speech to the nation and adopt a more sympathetic line towards the demonstrators. After the ferocious Twitter message urging Democratic governors and mayors to be tougher, however, Trump did not appear to deviate from the hard line that has left many of his own supporters concerned.

From gunpoint to death: the facts

"I can't breathe." On 25 May George Floyd died from suffocation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The arresting officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Part of the cruel scene was filmed by several witnesses and quickly made its way around the web via social media. The reasons for Floyd's arrest were trivial; all for an allegedly counterfeit $20 note he used to buy a pack of cigarettes from Cup Foods. The police then responded to a report from the grocery store employee.

George Floyd had lived in Minneapolis for several years, arriving from his birthplace of Houston, Texas. Until recently he’d been working as a bouncer in the city but, like millions of other Americans, he found himself out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was a regular at Cup Foods, a familiar, friendly face. "A decent person, who had never caused trouble" said Mike Abumayyaleh, the grocery store owner. That night, Abumayyaleh wasn't working. In his place a young salesman, who reported to state police Floyd's "drunkenness" and "lack of possession of his faculties" and his having refused to return the pack of cigarettes paid for with an allegedly fake banknote.

Around 8.10 pm, two policemen arrived shortly after receiving the call. Floyd was sitting with two other people in a nearby parked car. After approaching the car, one of the officers, Thomas Lane, drew his gun and ordered Floyd to raise his hands. In the incident report, public prosecutors fail to explain why Lane felt it necessary to draw his gun, not least because the suspect was unarmed. Then Lane pulled him from the car but Floyd resisted arrest. While the officers tried putting him into their car, an altercation ensued. Officer Chauvin then entered the scene, forcing Floyd to the ground by kneeling on his neck. Less than ten minutes later, Floyd lay in the street, unconscious, motionless. An ambulance was called, taking him to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

In the aftermath of his death, authorities in Minneapolis opened an investigation and suspended the officers involved. They called it an "accident", but the incriminating images had already been circulating for hours. On 29 May, the police announced they had fired the officers who took part in Floyd's arrest. There are various rumours relating to the accused: Chauvin's past revealed the killing of one suspect and participation in a shooting that proved fatal for another. He received at least 17 complaints during his nearly 20 years of service. Meanwhile, Floyd's family asked for an independent autopsy after the Heppepin County coroner ruled out traumatic asphyxiation and strangulation. "We have no faith in authority," said the family lawyer.

