The snowfall has been abundant covering Ticino entirely with a blanket of snow reaching several CMS even at the lowest of altitudes. But starting today the snow cover will; subside dampened by the rain. The most intense phase even for the valleys and the mountains, where further snow is expected is behind us.

Yesterday’s snowfall was one of a rare occurrence meteorologist Luca Nisi of MeteoSwiss explained especially at medium and low altitudes. "In the mountains a layer of 70-100 centimetres of fresh snow fell – plenty but not an unusual amount". The situation changed for the Alpine valleys and in the plains: ‘In the urban and lake regions about 10-20 cm of wet snow fell, while in the other lowland regions between 20 and 35 cm. Above 500-600 meters the quantities vary from 40 to 70 centimeters. Given the quantities and the period it does not happen frequently’.

Commencing from today the intensity of snowfalls will decrease and the situation should calm down from the middle of next week. The snowline will rise. In these hours, below 700-900 meters the snow will gradually be "washed away" by the rain. "However, we expect several days with temperatures around the seasonal norm, with the maximums that in the plains will be between 5 and 7 degrees", concluded Nisi.

After a heavy snowfall, the roads still have a significant amount of snow. It is therefore necessary: ​​if possible, to limit travel by car and use public transport; avoid woods and trees; free the roofs (house, shelter, winter garden, etc.) from snow by adopting the necessary safety measures; pay attention to snow falling from roofs; consult the avalanche bulletin regularly. Follow the recommendations issued by the authorities.

