Following the positive results of the twelve residents, announced Friday, September 3, another five residents of Casa Serena in Lugano have been found to be exposed over the weekend. This has been reported on the website of ADiCASI, the Association of Directors of nursing homes for the elderly in Southern Switzerland. There are currently 17 seniors in the home who have contracted COVID-19. Among them, 13 are vaccinated.

The Director, Paolo Pezzoli, had predicted that other outbreak-related positives might emerge in the protected ward of the elderly home. None of them have required (so far) hospitalization.

The staff identified an asymptomatic positive person, a co-worker who had not been vaccinated, «thanks to the saliva test». A PCR test was then performed on all colleagues and residents who had been involved. Management clarified, though, «that it doesn’t mean that she brought the virus into the nursing home. It may very well be that she contracted the disease from a visitor, an elderly person herself, or an outside staff member».

