Adventure but with all the comforts

Experience the more adventurous side of the mountain in complete safety without giving up the usual services guaranteed by the Alpine accommodation facilities. It has become possible thanks to the 24 tents equipped with two comfortable insulating mats, managed by 16 accommodation facilities located along the Via Alta Vallemaggia.

This proposal, included in the relaunch plan promoted by the Vallemaggia Territorio Vivo Foundation and consistent with the concept of quality developed in the context of the Via Alta, was launched as a sign of thanks to the owners and managers of the huts who, despite the uncertainty generated by the crisis health related to COVID-19 and the limitations on the number of beds in the dormitories - have guaranteed the opening of accommodation facilities. Structures that, in addition to representing a popular destination for day tourism, constitute a fundamental safeguard for the safety of hikers which are well distributed along the path network.

Catering for all tastes

‘The 24 tents supplied are thanks to a partnership with The North Face offer a wide and varied range of proposals’ reads a note. In fact, you pass from the guarded hut which are easily accessible from the ski lifts - to the farmhouse that can be reached in a few minutes on foot from the village of Cimalmotto or to more isolated huts, located in alpine contexts.

‘All Swiss accommodation facilities located along the itinerary promoted by the Via Alta Vallemaggia Association have joined this initiative’, the note continues. In particular, the list includes: lo Stallone hut, alpe Nimi hut, alpe Masnée hut, alpe Spluga hut, Tomeo hut (3 tents), Poncione di Braga hut, Cristallina hut, Basodino hut, Pian di Crest hut (2 tents), Grossalp hut (2 tents).

The cost of ‘one night in a tent for two’ is equal to that usually applied by the reference alpine refuges. ‘For those wishing to live an extraordinary experience a stone’s throw from home, it is sufficient to bring your sack with you to bed and above all to make direct contact with the participating huts in order to make the obligatory reservation’, concludes the note. More information on the project: invallemaggia.ch/capanne

