Two groups interested in taking over the airport have signed a «memorandum of understanding» with which they confirm their intention to collaborate. Moov Airways (we had presented their project in the December 16 edition ) thus withdraws its candidacy and joins the Indian company SKN Haryana City Gas Distribution Private Limited.

The founder of Moov, Alvaro Nogueira de Oliveira, lives in Lugano. In a recent interview he told us: «I have always carefully observed developments on the airport and when the City published the call for interest we promptly mobilized to evaluate the opportunity». «Our innovative idea - continues the company’s CEO - is to propose a joint operating model that includes airline and airport, both managed by Moov. We think this could be a long-term and sustainable solution for Lugano airport, with immediate and ongoing social and economic benefits for the area ». The management team also includes Philippe Blaise, David Shulman, Steve O’Reilly and Dana Smith.