For those who in the past frequented the Morbio Inferiore shopping centre would have seen the Christmas Village was set up again as every year. Albeit a tad smaller than usual but as always accommodates the traditional little train. The idea behind this set-up is like that of the Municipalities of Mendrisio and Chiasso. The intention is to create a Christmas atmosphere: “The Christmas Village this year is purely decorative - explained the director of the Serfontana Mattia Gilardi - we too want to do our part to fight the virus and we have decided to avoid even the possibility of creating any queues” The staging is therefore static rather than being able to ride the train. But festive atmosphere is guaranteed.