An aperitif with the police and city council in the districts of Locarno

The police have set up an informal aperitif to meet their community and aimed at the inhabitants of the Locarno-Campagna district. The Head of the Department of Security Pierluigi Zanchi and the Commander of the Municipal Police Dimitri Bossalini will organize an «apero coffee», to be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4 pm to 5.30 pm, at the Pro Infirmis restaurant «Bisprò» in via D. Galli 48.

Like in Romandie

The concept of organizing these kinds of meetings was originally inspired by similar events that have already taken place in some French-speaking cities. The police meet residents in different neighbourhood areas in order to provide them with an informal platform in which they can feel free to talk and discuss their concerns. Naturally, they also have the opportunity to answer questions.

Meeting in a café - and not in a police station - proves to be much easier to open a channel of communication with citizens. Whereas for the police themselves it is a privileged moment of contact, which enables them to identify a number of problems and then provide the right answers or solutions.

Then at Bar Isolino

The one of March 9 will be the first «caffè apero» in the neighborhoods of Locarno. Several others will follow. Zanchi and Bossalini, as an example, will be present at the Isolino bar on Thursday, April 14, between 4 and 5:30 p.m., to meet the residents of the Rusca-Saleggi neighborhood.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata