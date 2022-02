And there it is. The residential building designed by Mario Botta built on the ruins of the Cinema Cittadella, in Lugano, has almost taken shape. A structure that makes it resemble - architect, if you’ll forgive the comparison - one of those precipitous walls that challenges the skills of climbers. Whether you like it or not, the building certainly cannot be viewed as an anonymous cube: its geometries are characteristic of its surroundings, standing out. For some, perhaps too obviously. We refer to the Società ticinese per l’arte e la natura (Ticinese Society for Art and Nature), which at the time opposed the project, arguing that the facade of the new building did not fit in with that of the nearby Sacred Heart Basilica. The controversy went on for two years, compelling the Cittadella Association to procure a second project by the architectural firm of the financiers of the work (you can see the rendering in the photo gallery). Then the government rejected the appeal against the proposal of Botta and the decision was taken to accept it. There was also a mobilization in order to save the old cinema and theater, but it was eventually demolished.

Originally commissioned by the Fondazione Basilica del Sacro Cuore at the end of the 1950s, the Cittadella included a hall with over four hundred seats used for shows and screenings. Work on the new building is scheduled to be completed by the end of March and the apartments have already been reserved for a good number of them. Initially, the idea was to create housing for the self-sufficient elderly, but then it was decided to opt for an alternative public and in fact the requests received so far by the promoters - the Residenza Cittadella is property of the Silvio and Marianne Tarchini Foundation and Gian Carlo Bordoni Immobiliare - include people of various ages. On the ground floor there will be a refreshment stand: an extra option for university students who need to recover their energies between one lecture and another.

From wall to tent

On the subject of demolition and new construction with an offbeat style, the residential and commercial project at the junction of Via Zurigo and Viale Franscini is proceeding fast toward a building permit. It could be granted in spring, after the developers will provide some documents requested by the Canton. There has been no opposition. The work envisages the demolition of the present complex (which dates back to 1965) and the construction of a seven-storey building with ninety apartments, stores on the ground floor and a garden at the back. On an architectural level (designed by Atelier CG of Lugano) the element that houses the hall and the stairs and that unites the two blocks of the complex as a sort of hinge stands out. It is slightly reminiscent of a curtain.

