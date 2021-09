How has your career changed since the pandemic broke out?

«The life of all of us has changed, and so has mine. I have ended up, regardless, in the spotlight and under a fair amount of pressure. An unexpected and unpredictable challenge».

Is it still shocking to witness that in 2020 we entered a complete pandemic phase, how have you found it? Was this predictable from the epidemiological standpoint?

«The amazement of people is quite understandable. We always expect answers from modern medicine without having surprises or unpleasant twists. As a member of the federal panel that deals with pandemics, this topic has always interested me. For the experts it’ s a known, recurrent theme, a well-known bogeyman. The pandemic was not a surprise, the extent certainly was, unexpected. One can never know when it will arrive and the impact of what was ahead».

Will there be other pandemics?

«I believe that these events will be more and more frequent, also because of the marked human mobility and the invasion of other people’s territories: occupying more and more spaces on the earth, the mixing of man and animal is more and more inevitable. Coronavirus likely comes from an existing animal breed and has been passed to man, even if we have heard many theories about its origin; honestly I do not believe in the theory of creation in the laboratory».

Science and research have also found themselves caught off guard in the presence of the virus that has affected us. Does this tell us that science is not foolproof and that there is always a margin of error?

«Science has a methodology by which it acts and it is by its own nature slow, precisely because it requires the certainty that comes to us from study and comparison. Science is not an emergency room. The level of preparation is something else: new diseases are certainly hypothesized, but it is really difficult to foresee that a coronavirus will arrive, which requires a method of struggle that is unknown and to which we were not accustomed».

Was there a moment in the course of this pandemic when you said ‘I’m afraid’?

«To simply say no would be reckless and a lie for any of us. It happened to me especially in the initial phase. Seeing China and shortly thereafter Lombardy and then us. The worry was indeed a lot».

Beyond the field of work, who is Giorgio Merlani?

«I posted this on Twitter, I am a physician, fascinated by science and life. My incentive is always to look for a solution to public health problems, within the limitations of my possibilities».

Do you still feel stimulated?

«I believe I can say that in what I do I have reached the highest stimulus and I’m kind of at the end of the line. I’m going to have to figure out what to do after this challenge. I hope I don’t have any more challenges than this in my job as a cantonal doctor.

Are you thinking about your future?

«I actually don’t have time to think about other things. I said it ironically earlier, but I realize that the more time passes, the longer something matures. When the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the pandemic, I will look for another position, do something else»

When you started to profile yourself professionally, there were those who poked their fingers by saying «Merlani intends to run for the State Council». Thinking about the future, do you see yourself in politics?

«No, I think of politics as an everyday citizen. Running for office is not my goal and not in my interest. I do not consider myself cut out to be a politician as you need to have a wide-ranging opinion on many topics and in all fields. I have expertise in my field, on other issues I am not the right person»

Do you manage to still have your own personal and family life?

«Yes, as a rule in the morning. I wake up early and walk my dog, taking some time to be calm. It’s a fundamental moment, a half-hour walk that clears my mind and helps me reflect. We are incredibly fortunate to live in Switzerland where we have quick access to greenery and nature. Even in those moments my head is on the job, but it’s my time that I consider essential. But above all, my family is essential, my wife and children, whom I have hardly seen for a year, as well as my parents».

Communication, including communication of institutions, today travels via social networks. Prior to the pandemic, would you have ever considered opening a profile on Twitter?

«That hypothesis had been foreseen for some time and had been recommended to me in a course of communication that invited us to speak directly to citizens, as it was then with the live press conferences. When I took the vaccination I wanted to put my face on it and my Twitter profile was born.

Nowadays, everyone thinks they are an expert, all they have to do is gather two pieces of information on Google and it’s done. How much self-diagnosis and self-care is tricky?

«Dr. Google is well-known. On the one hand it opens up something positive, like collaborative medicine. There is reliable and unreliable information. The problem is that information that is wrong or harmful at the public health level, creates problematic effects. And that’s a big health challenge, a danger when what’s misleading goes viral and is followed by large numbers of people».

Behind the number of 1,000 are tragedies great and small. We need respect for those who have died, for those who have lost someone and, I would add, even for the caregivers close to these people

We are coming to the next few months. What should we do, how should we deal with the no-vax and no-pass?

«The ultimate polarization is there for all to see, and this is not good because it shows us a problem in society. The books that have studied pandemics make text of this reality. What unfortunately happens is that when we could get out of it, society splits. I’m amazed that it happens in Switzerland where the measures are much softer than in other countries that require a pass even to work».

Do the typical indoor activities of Winter concern you?

«I won’t hide that I have some concern. It is plausible to think that in winter there is a higher presence of the virus and for this reason I would have been more inclined not to make the access dependent only on the certificate, but also on the maintenance of the mask, which today proves to be useful and well tolerated».

