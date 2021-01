An outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus has arrived in St. Moritz: the health authorities have reacted by placing two hotels in quarantine (with sweep tests for guests and staff), closing schools and suspending ski courses, as well as introducing the obligation of the mask throughout the municipal area.

The measures were adopted on the orders of the Cantonal Office of Public Hygiene after «about a dozen» cases of mutated virus emerged in the two hotels in question, informed the Department of Justice, Security and Health in a statement today. Tomorrow a sweep test will also be promoted on the on the population, which will be carried out in a similar way to what was done in the pilot project carried out in December. The cantonal authority warmly invites the inhabitants of the Engadine municipality to participate.

Schools and preschools will remain closed indefinitely. Ski schools must also stop their activities, while the suspension of other sports association activities at the youth level is recommended. Those who move within the municipality will also be required to wear a mask.

The Public Hygiene Office says it is concerned: the mutated variant of the virus is deemed significantly more contagious than the one currently circulating. «The authorities strongly recommends residents and guests to refrain from any unnecessary contact with other people and to constantly observe the rules of hygiene and distance», read the note.

Thanks to the test strategy and the experience gained with the pilot project, the cantonal office considers that it will be able to rapidly implement targeted measures against the spread of the mutated coronavirus in St. Moritz. The canton is in close contact with the municipality and will take further measures if necessary.

