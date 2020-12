The new president of the National Council has been released. Andreas Aebi from Bern will take the position for a period of a 1-year term. The Democrat was elected today with 178 votes out of 183 valid ballots. He will succeed Isabelle Moret (PLR) from Vaud, who achieved a record of 193 votes in 2019.

The 62-year-old is the 28th representative of the canton of Bern to become Speaker of the People's Chamber, after Christa Markwalder in 2015/2016, and the 20th member of his party to be elected to this post, after Jurg Stahl in 2016/2017.

Like many of his colleagues, Aebi began his political career at the municipal level. From 1998 to 2008 he was mayor of Alchenstorf, a village of just over 570 inhabitants in the Emmental. In 2007 he joined the National Council, where he was re-elected three times, always obtaining excellent results.

In addition to this he is a farmer, auctioneer, and owner of a travel agency. At the beginning of the year, he handed over the management of the family farm in Alchenstorf to his son, although he continues to support the company.

As an auctioneer, he sells livestock or agricultural equipment at auction, a business he has been doing in Switzerland and abroad for 23 years. His travel agency has no employees or outlets. It is a family business that offers only a few trips per year.

