The annual testing of general alert and water alarm sirens will be conducted throughout Switzerland on the 2nd of February. Like in previous years, the Alertswiss information channels will also be simultaneously tested, a release from the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) has announced, specifying that the number of App users has now topped 1.2 million.

The sirens will be activated at 13.30 for the general alarm, which will have a steady modulated sound lasting one minute. If needed, the test may be repeated before 2 p.m., the notice clarifies. From 2.15 p.m. until 3 p.m. it will be the turn of downstream water barrier sirens, which will emit 12 continuous and severe sounds in 20-second sequences at ten-second intervals.

Simultaneously, information messages will be sent to all cell phones subscribed to the Alertswiss app and website. With this system, the public can be informed in a timely, correct and complete manner, and it is possible to send a statement even if the sirens are not activated, explained the FOP.

No action should be taken by the public on Wednesday. However, if the general alarm signal sounds at a time other than the scheduled siren test, it indicates that there may be a danger. In such a case the citizens should listen to the radio, inform themselves through the Alertswiss channels, obey the instructions and notify their neighbors. In the event of a water alarm, the public should leave the danger zone immediately, as outlined in the regularly updated reminders, which also show possible escape routes.

