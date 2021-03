On the occasion of the «International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination» established by the UN and which occurs annually on March 21, the City of Bellinzona since 2016 organizes the event called «RAZISM?». A series of initiatives aimed at highlighting this important anniversary, offering citizens an opportunity to meet, conviviality and reflection to enhance the uniqueness that characterizes our multi-ethnic society. However, for the second consecutive year the event, which should have been conducted on March 27 in Palazzo Civico’s courtyard, will not be offered. The compliance with health measures aimed at protecting the population from the spread of the coronavirus would have in fact influenced further the organization of the day.

Alternatives for reflection

The conference that is traditionally organized in collaboration with the Cantonal Library of Bellinzona has also been cancelled. In order not to let the important program fall by the wayside and provide thought, it is possible to hear two of the conferences hosted in past editions: Il razzismo non è una fola (2018), by Maurizio Alfano and Sergio Roic and Antropologia del razzismo (2019), by Marco Aime. Furthermore, some reading suggestions can be discovered in the catalog of the Cantonal Library of Bellinzona, where you can find a hundred or so titles among which there is also «Anthropology of Racism» by Marco Aime, who in 2019 was the guest of «RAzZISMO?». There are also, «Against Racism» by Nelson Mandela and «Migrations and Intolerance» by Umberto Eco. Lastly, always in order to highlight the important anniversary, the four BiblioBaobab booths and the Intercultural Library will be decorated with posters from past editions of the event.

«In the hopes of being able to re-propose RAZISM? next year, the City takes this opportunity to thank the artist Nando Snozzi (who was supposed to animate the official day), the ex-magistrate Carlo Brusco (author of «The Great Shame») and the lawyer Chaty La Torre (specialized in discriminatory law), for their willingness to participate in the event.

