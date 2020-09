The Socialist Party presented a question at the cantonal level (first signatory Carlo Lepori) and in the main municipalities (Lisa Boscolo in Bellinzona, Carlo Zoppi in Lugano and Fabrizio Sirica in Locarno) asking the authorities if they intend to declare themselves ready to accept ‘an important number’ of refugees from Moria, especially families with girls and boys, unaccompanied young people and the sick. The refugee camp - located on the island of Lesbos, Greece - was devastated by a fire and the cities of Zurich and Bern were ready to welcome 20 people. Ticino too cannot escape this duty of human solidarity remarked the PS in a press release.