According to the Boston Consulting Group analysis, to be an innovation leader you need to be constant: persevering on this front, preserving high long-term levels of innovation is a key to success and for this to happen, a clear innovation strategy, adequate investments and agile systems are needed. It should also be noted that BCG conducted the analyses for the 2020 edition of the study before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the results remain very important to guide innovation leaders in becoming familiar with new supply, demand models. , consumer behavior and ways of doing business, always in rapid evolution.

The report also highlights some ‘oddities’ and curiosities. For example, Amazon proves to be a leader in innovation on the health front and Alibaba an innovative player in the financial sector. In fact, this year the report observed that a much greater number of interviewees appointed companies traditionally associated with another business sector as innovators in one sector. An important result therefore concerns intersectoral activity, which increased by 20% compared to 2016 and does not only concern companies already known for having expanded into other sectors. Now also car manufacturers, chemical companies, sales companies and industrial manufacturers have changed pace and compete in different realities with new competitors to have opportunities in new business models. The data suggest that this type of reality has earned an annual return for shareholders of 2.7 percentage points from 2016 to 2019, compared to companies that have focused exclusively on defending their territory. Another important element in the innovation strategy concerns the size of the company. It is often thought, in fact, that smaller companies are more likely to succeed and out perform large companies, because they are more agile and faster in supporting changes. However, BCG experts show that more than 40% of large companies, or those that have a turnover of $1billion or more, manage to overcome the major difficulties of the implementation process, which generally concern the lack of a method in the resource allocation and the difficulty in aligning the internal organisation with the innovation strategy.