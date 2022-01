Apple will require swabs from employees who have not taken the booster. This is what was contained in an internal memo from the Cupertino-based company, reported The Verge.

The request will be made to employees in its retail stores as well as office workers, who must submit a certificate of vaccination with the so-called «booster» dose against COVID. Failure to do so, effective Feb. 15, will require employees to frequently take swabs to access the workplace.

After a series of delays, the company postponed the return to work again. The latest scenario, which has since faded, was a hybrid return to the office from February, three days a week. In the meantime, considering the extension of smart working, Apple has allocated a bonus of one thousand dollars for employees to spend on the necessary equipment to work from home.

