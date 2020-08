Apple flies on the wings of the excellent third quarter accounts and closes the week on Wall Street with a jump of 10.47%, ousting the oil giant Saudi Aramco from the throne and returning to the richest company in the world. At the close of the negotiations, the Cupertino house recorded a market value of 1,840 billion dollars, against the 1,760 billion of the Saudi giant who had remained at the top of the podium since its debut on the market last year.