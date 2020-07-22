Apple unveils its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030.

Through a first-of-its-kind investment fund, Apple and 10 of its suppliers in China are investing nearly $300 million to develop projects totaling 1 gigawatt of renewable energy.

Apple commits to be 100 percent carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030 - They are committed to becoming totally ‘carbon free’ across all activities - in the production supply chain - in the product life cycle. The company is already carbon neutral for its global business operations - this new plan means that by 2030 every Apple device sold will have zero climate impact

‘Companies have the profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future launched from a shared concern for the planet’ says CEO Tim Cook.

‘Climate action can be the basis for a new era of innovative potential, job creation and lasting economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be that ripple in the pond that can create a much wider change’

To achieve the zero emissions target within ten years, the company has established a road map that includes identifying new ways to reduce the use of energy in its corporate structures, the use of low-carbon materials carbon emissions and recycled materials in their products and also to innovate in product recycling (for example with the use of robots to dismantle devices); is investing in forests and other nature-based solutions around the world to remove carbon from the atmosphere. It engages with governments, businesses, NGOs and consumers around the world to support policies that strengthen environmental protection and the transition to clean energy. Finally, it is creating an ‘Impact Accelerator’ which will focus on investments in minority-owned businesses that lead to positive results in its supply chain and in communities that suffer disproportionately from environmental risks. This accelerator is part of Apple’s recent $ 100 million racial fairness and justice initiative, which focuses on education, economic equality and criminal justice reform initiatives.

Over 80 percent of the renewable energy that Apple sources comes from projects that Apple created.

Systemic racism and climate change are not separate issues and will not tolerate separate solutions. We have a generational opportunity to help build a greener and fairer economy, an economy in which we develop whole new industrial sectors in an attempt to give the next generation a planet worth calling home’ says Lisa Jackson, vice president.

In a partnership with Conservation International, Apple is restoring degraded savannas in the Chyulu Hills region of Kenya. © APPLE

