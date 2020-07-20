  • 1
Apprenticeship, registration open until August 14th

YOUTH

Commencing today young people and young residents in Ticino born between 2001 and 2004 who are still looking for an apprenticeship position can get additional support in their search.

Di Red. Online OnTheSpot

From today to Friday 14 August 2020 the youth of Ticino born between 2001 and 2004 who are still looking for an apprenticeship position can obtain additional support in their search for a place by joining the Operational Group for internship placement (GOCT) using the form downloadable from the page www4.ti.ch/index.php?id=68657 The Department of Education, Culture and Sports (DECS)

The Department of Education, Culture and Sports (DECS) announced that this summer action in support of those still looking for an apprenticeship is proposed annually through the Operational Group for Internship Placement (GOCT), which works under the direction of the Vocational Training Division (DFP) and in collaboration with the School and Vocational Guidance Office (UOSP) of the School Division (DS).

This year this action takes on particular importance, being included among the strengthened measures put in place by the Council of State in order to contain the negative effects of COVID-19 on vocational training through the message ‘Duo DUAL PLUS’ fired last June 17 .

The curriculum vitae and school report cards must be attached to the form, as well as the documentation relating to the research carried out up to that moment and indications concerning the chosen profession. The young men and women announced will be supported in the search for a placement by an inspector or trainee inspector of the DFP. For students who have finished middle school in June 2020 and who are still without an apprenticeship position, reporting is not necessary as these students are announced ex officio by the Office’s counselors of the scholastic and professional orientation that followed them in the schools.

