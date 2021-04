With the Easter vacations over and the return to school, state schools have been provided with transparent window masks that allow students and teachers to view the mouth and to read the lips, as well as the feelings of the person wearing them. It was an initiative coordinated by the Special Pedagogy Section (SPS), which is part of the School Division (DS) of DECS.

« Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, people with impaired hearing have reported major difficulties associated with the widespread requirement to wear a face mask. Such difficulties are primarily related to all situations involving any social exchange, where the mask hinders the ability to read lips as well as distorts the voice of the speaker».

Students who are deaf or have other hearing problems have therefore had to adapt to this situation at school, taking into account that the closure of schools has never been the best option», states a note from the Canton.

«In order to cope with these difficulties, Ticino’s state schools have been provided with transparent window masks, allowing the wearer to see the mouth, read lips and emotions; authorized by the Cantonal Pharmacist for use in schools as early as mid-February, they have unfortunately rapidly run out.

With the support and expertise of Krisalide’s interdisciplinary working group consisting of representatives from ATiDU (Association for the Hearing Impaired), the Swiss Federation of the Deaf and Pro Infirmis, and through the Logistics Section, it was possible to purchase enough hearing aids to last until the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The masks will be worn by regular teachers, special subject teachers, and specialized operators of each school order (from kindergarten to professional training) in any classroom where there are students who are deaf or have other hearing problems.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata