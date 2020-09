A few steps from the Gravesano Clinic the new space is - over 1,000 square meters - and spread over three levels. The flagship is the Sports Center and its modern equipment. Among these is the isoinertial system (MEC Training Iso Inertial Platform), which allows you to train endurance and speed according to the isoinertial activation (the greater the active impulse given by the user in the first exercise phase, the greater and contrary will be the resistance in the return phase by the instrument), the force platforms (which allow to measure the correct load axis with great precision during the support and to calculate the reaction times on the ground) and the innovative Physilog device: Gait Up’s wearable motion sensor that allows walking and running analysis to provide precise data on temporal, spatial and performance variables. Information that is then analysed and used to set up a workout or recovery.