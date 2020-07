While the International Monetary Fund forecasts a 4.9% drop in global GDP and heavy job losses, the Nasdaq Composite technology index closes the first half of 2020 with an 11.3% growth on Wall Street, with a spectacular recovery of 45- 6% from the lows of March 23. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (or Google) and Facebook alone are worth 21% of the entire capitalisation of the S & P500 index, the most important in the world. Given to the hand, they are the big tech companies (but also the small biotech companies, particularly if engaged in the development of a vaccine), the main beneficiaries of the wave of monetary and fiscal stimuli put in place by the United States.

Technology titles include stories that seem to come from the Internet bubble of twenty years ago. The streetwear giant Netflix was one of the first companies to break out of historic highs on Wall Street. Always infamous among financial analysts for its ability to burn cash and live on leverage (in 2019 it generated liquidity for 3.5 billion dollars but invested in new series for 15 billion), before the pandemic Netflix was in turbulent waters, with a five-year long-term debt doubled in four years and the entry into its segment of fearsome competitors such as Disney and Amazon. Then came the virus, which forced hundreds of millions of people into domestic confinement, attacking them on the small screen and launching Netflix actions towards new unthinkable records.

It is clear that the more than three trillion dollars injected into the economic system by the Fed and the US government have rewarded the most technological slice of Wall Street beyond all possible expectations. The relative performance of the Nasdaq100 index compared to the more general S & P500 surpassed the Internet bubble levels of twenty years ago. It must be said that at the time most of the Nasdaq companies did not produce profits, while today the queens of Big Tech are champions of profitability, but if you look at the statistics, the parallel is disturbing.

Even the S & P500 index, the most important in the world, seems disconnected both from the reality of macroeconomic data and from the trend of the coronavirus itself, if it is true as Goldman Sachs estimates that almost half of the United States has blocked the reopening process for the new wave of infections. The Wall Street leading index is at levels already considered excessive last December, when unemployment was 3.5% overseas and 2020 GDP was estimated at + 2%. Too bad that today unemployment has almost quadrupled to 11.1% (Thursday data) and GDP is expected to decline by 8% (IMF estimate): but Wall Street behaves as if the coronavirus that infected 2.7 millions of U.S. citizens, killing 128,000 - never existed.

It is true that the stock exchanges do not look to the present but to the future, however in predicting 2021 they put on decidedly pink glasses, betting on a powerful economic «V» recovery. An optimism that does not take into account potential negative surprises, even of a healthcare nature, but which is inflated by steroids of an unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus.

In the year of the presidential election, with Trump in difficulty in the polls, the checks paid by the Government directly into the pockets of citizens (embodiment of the helicopter money theorized by Milton Friedman in the late 1960s, the metaphor of the helicopter that makes it rain money from high) were in turn partially sucked in by the stock market euphoria. Millions of improvised traders have found themselves - as during the Internet bubble of twenty years ago - playing the government checks on the prodigious new increases of Tesla or Netflix. In the United States they called them «robinhooder», named after the brokerage with zero commissions Robinhood, much loved by Millennials but during the pandemic also by bettors left with no sporting events to bet on.

In January, before the coronavirus, many analysts spoke overseas of stock exchanges overseas, disconnected from the reality of macroeconomic data. Now what should they say? Global debt is rising to levels according to the IMF never seen in history, the world is in a heavy recession, but Wall Street celebrates a future of prosperity and wealth. We hope that in the long term it will not have to pay the bill.

Tesla got the turbo up

Regardless of the coronavirus, the Tesla of luxury electric cars has gained on Wall Street more than 170% since the beginning of the year, surpassing by capitalization even Toyota, the largest car manufacturer in the world. The company led by the unpredictable Elon Musk is now worth over 206 billion dollars and on the stock exchange it deals 271 times the profits, against an average of 25 of the other American manufacturers: alone it capitalises more than the three giants of the American automotive combined (GM, Ford and FCA), although just over 100,000 cars come out of its factories a year, compared to Toyota’s 2.4 million.

