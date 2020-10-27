Asian hornet spotted in Ticino

The first discovery of the ‘Vespa velutina’ (or Asian hornet) has been seen in Ticino. The Department of the Territory (DT) announced that a specimen had been found in Ludiano. The first investigations seem to indicate that it is an isolated individual (a worker), probably introduced by some tourist or by a freight transport. The searches will continue for a few more days and will be resumed in the spring.

The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina) was first reported in Europe in 2004 in France, in the Bordeaux region. Since then it has spread to a large part of Europe (Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, Scotland and the Netherlands). In 2016 it was also spotted for the first time in Switzerland, in the canton of Jura. Finally, in 2020 sightings were reported in the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, where nests were also found and destroyed.

At the beginning of 2020, the Working Group of Invasive Allochthonous Organisms (GL OAI) organized a training evening on this topic for beekeepers and nature guards. Thanks to this training, a beekeeper recognized a specimen found on the 8th of October in Ludiano in Val di Blenio and immediately reported it to apiservice (Swiss competence center for bee health).

The involvement of the president of the Ticino beekeepers Davide Conconi, who was apponted by the Confederation Prof. Daniel Cherix of the University of Lausanne and the representatives of the GL OAI, made it possible to organize a first inspection for the laying of larvae aimed at monitoring the surrounding area. the point of discovery.

The first monitoring did not lead to the discovery of other specimens of the exotic wasp; this suggests that the individual found on 8 October arrived in Ludiano by tourists or goods from areas where the wasp is already present, in Switzerland or in the nearby peninsula. Taking into account the current season in which it is notoriously difficult to register the presence of wasps, it was decided to repeat the monitoring in the spring of 2021, when - to increase surveillance on the territory - the support of both the nature guards and the beekeepers.

