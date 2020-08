Last night shortly before 1AM a car theft was reported in Chiasso. The Public Ministry and cantonal police set up a search for the vehicle and notified the border guards along with the police of of Mendrisio and the municipal police of Chiasso. The driver a 55-year-old Libyan asylum seeker from the Federal Asylum Centre in Chiasso forced two roadblocks - endangering the lives of the officers and damaged two patrol cars.

The car was finally intercepted in Via Serafino Balestra in Chiasso. After the ramming of a patrol car, a shot was made which stopped the car. The 55-year-old driver was not injured and later arrested. The passenger had already fled shortly before, getting out of the car at the intersection of via Luini and via Galli, and is currently still being searched for.

The crime of theft, endangement to the life of others - serious infringement of the Federal Law on road traffic, driving in a state of inability - failure to comply with duties in the event of an accident - violence and threatening behaviour against the authorities is being reviewed. The investigation is coordinated by the public prosecutor Marisa Alfier.

