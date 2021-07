He had nothing to declare, but instead he had in his possession 6 watches of a prestigious brand, valued at about 35 thousand euros. The Italian man from the province of Lucca, the owner of a watch and jewellery company, was arrested at customs by the officers of the Olgiate Comasco Company - Ronago Operational Section during their daily controls at the Swiss border. He declared to the military that he did not have any goods or currency, but was unable to provide a plausible explanation as to the reason for his journey from Tuscany to the Como area, which led to the suspicion that he was carrying goods with him. The suspicion was confirmed when, following a vehicle inspection, the financial officers found, concealed in various parts of the car, 6 Omega watches, two of which were limited editions, manufactured by the company for well-known sports competitions. The goods, transported on board the car, complete with warranty certificate and their cases, also original, had been collected in Switzerland and then resold to enthusiasts of the sector, fraudulently against customs and tax constraints. The goods were subjected to administrative seizure and the offender was reported to the Agency of Customs, Excise and Monopolies, in order to allow the recovery of evaded taxes, in order to pay an administration fine up to ten times the amount of the taxes themselves.