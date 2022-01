The Swiss Federal Prosecutor, Elisabetta Tizzoni, closed the investigation last week with the suggestion to charge her also with the violation of the law which prohibits the two groups Al Qaeda and ISIS. In the courtroom of the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona, the woman will also have to answer for the charge of attempted murder and serious injuries. A new element which has never surfaced before is the alleged illicit practice of prostitution, committed by the young woman through dating websites. The psychiatric expert, in support of the girl, has found a medium level of diminished responsibility (high risk of relapse). As to the motive, the same expert has found, in addition to jihadist preferences, some other factors that may have influenced the behavior of the woman. The indictment will shortly be issued, concluded RSI, because the defense has no intention of filing any evidentiary motions. The lawyer Daniele Iuliucci disputes the theory of attempted murder, stressing that it was not a terrorist act.