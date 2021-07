If Rabadan is the event for excellence of Bellinzona’s winter, then the Gala of Castles is indisputably the highlight of the summer. Let us imagine this year, with the 11th edition which will be held between the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled until August 8 and the World Championships in Eugene and the European Championships in Munich in 2022. The best of Switzerland and international athletics will make a stopover in the city on Tuesday, September 14, from 7 p.m. A date to be marked in red on the calendar because the revamped platform of the Municipal Stadium will be used by four athletes in particular who at our altitudes are able to ignite the public like very few others.

On one side there are the Ticinese Ajla Del Ponte and Ricky Petrucciani, by now two solid realities; the Confederate sprinters Mujinga Kambundji and Lea Sprunger, the former at the end of a career made precious by the double continental gold (one indoor) in Berlin and Glasgow. Along with the aforementioned players there will be other stars; their names will be revealed in the next weeks.

More than 200 thousand francs revenue

The initial details of the prestigious event have been illustrated by the president Alessandro Lafranchi, the technical manager Enrico Cariboni and the communication manager Beat Magyar. In 2020 the pandemic, ironically, has granted to the Gala of the Castles an unprecedented showcase, having been one of the few meetings held worldwide. It was a challenge for the organization committee and the almost 200 volunteers, but on balance, the last edition entered in its own right in the records. This, of course, was thanks to the athletes’ performances (Ajla Del Ponte’s victory in the 100 meters, for example), but also due to the important media coverage. The event in the capital was watched by half a million people; from Switzerland to South Africa, passing through Italy and Holland. An exceptional litmus test for Bellinzona, and for Ticino in particular, in relation to visibility and the economic benefits generated (approximately 220,000 francs).

Lea Sprunger’s last race

The conditions to repeat the exploits of twelve months ago are all there. Beginning with the passage from bronze to silver in the Continental Tour (in Europe only seven meetings are part of it). Then there is the desire to be repeated in the year of the fiftieth anniversary of Swiss Athletics. There will be thirteen different disciplines that will make the public trepidatious on the stands of the Comunale. At least 5,000 spectators are expected, COVID-19 permitting. That would be a record. The stars, we mentioned earlier, will be the hosts. We have already learned about Ajla Del Ponte, testimonial of the Gala, life and miracles. She has already won the gold medal in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships in Toruń this year and has won races in the Diamond League. Ricky Petrucciani, 21 years old, is an interesting prospect but already capable of climbing the highest step of the podium at the European Under 23 Championships in Tallinn last July 10.

Both of them left for Tokyo with high hopes. «Ajla we certainly don’t discover her today, while Ricky could create the big surprise at the Olympics. In the future, in any case, he has all the right cards to become among the best in the world», Enrico Cariboni pointed out. Alessandro Lafranchi also added that our two champions « deserve to close a season, which is already great, surrounded by the affection of their public». The other icing on the cake will be the emotional welcome of the 31-year-old Lea Sprunger, who chose La Turrita to end her amazing career. «One of the strongest Swiss athletes of all time», «Chico» Cariboni crowned her.

The great affection

Nevertheless, it is not only the professionals that will have the opportunity to show the audience the efforts made in training. Before the event itself, athletes from Inclusione andicap Ticino and the Ticino Athletics Federation will take to the track. «Those who come to Bellinzona do so because, as many have told us, they are impressed by the affection of the public. That’ s one of the keys to success,« Lafranchi commented. More details (also on ticket presales) at www.galadeicastelli.ch

The selfie at the market

The Gala of Castles will be preceeded by two side events. The first is a well-established and appreciated tradition. On Saturday, September 11, the champions will be present at the Bellinzona market to sign autographs and take a picture with their fans. The following day, Sunday, September 12, there will be a new event: 120 young people will be able to train with the stars of athletics in various disciplines. A unique opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade from Ajla Del Ponte and colleagues. All in all, the meeting is also this: popular passion.

«The passion of the public is the key to success.»

