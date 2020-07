The Town Hall has decided to give up the fireworks display. In compliance with the current rules due to the Covid-19 health situation, this year's event will take place with restricted access and only upon a limit of in advance registrations which can be applied for by email to communication@bellinzona.ch indicating name, surname, address and valid telephone number (personal and of every single further companion) by July 20th. Once the registration deadline has expired, confirmation of the participation will be sent. The registrations will be in order of arrival.