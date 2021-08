The management of the Department of Education, Culture and Sport (DECS) has issued a notice to its internal management as well as to the trade unions and magistrate organizations for their comment on plans for new guidance on measures to protect against COVID-19 in view of the opening of school, scheduled for August 30.

In spite of the continuation of the pandemic, the beginning of the school year is in principle scheduled to start in the normal way and the aforementioned measures will be the subject of a meeting with the trade unions and teachers’ organizations this Thursday.

DECS, keeping in mind the indications of the Cantonal Medical Office, has updated the model of the COVID-19 school protection plan, which this year is presented in a single version (in the school year 2020/2021 there were two models, one for compulsory schools and one for post-compulsory schools). According to art. 10 of the COVID-19, each school must have its own protection plan, which must be prepared by the management taking into account the specificities of the individual school.

In terms of content, the previous basic protections (recommended distances, hand washing, frequent air exchange in the classroom, careful cleaning of materials) remain valid, as well as the principle that students and teachers who present symptoms must remain at home.

Under the new proposals, the school year will begin with compulsory use of the mask for the first two weeks (until September 10, 2021), both for students starting in middle school and for all teachers of all grades. This is to take into account the numerous returns from abroad and the «reshuffling» of the population which is typical of the beginning of school.

From 13 September, the rules will be relaxed: the mask for middle school students will become optional, while for teachers of all levels and for students in the post-compulsory sector, upon presentation of self-certification of vaccination or immunization after recovery, the use of the mask will be optional in classrooms and laboratories, while it will remain mandatory in the hallways, common areas, teachers’ rooms, at the entrance and exit of the school and in outdoor areas.

Teachers’ meetings, class councils and meetings with parents will again be possible in person, subject to the basic measures of the protection plans, and for outings with an overnight stay, a prior self-test will be recommended for all participants.

After having collected the various comments, the measures will be finally decided and communicated by the beginning of next week.

