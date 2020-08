‘Dear passengers, we remind you that on public transport it is mandatory to wear a mask’ Our journey with the students of the Trevano Study Center and the Canobbio Middle Schools towards the first day of school begins with this notice, issued by the loudspeaker of the ARL bus..

The bus is full of students, all with masks and in the hope of finding themselves on the home-school path, there are those who make plans for the future ‘I have decided, I will do the apprenticeship; ah no, I will go to the Lyceum’ and those who complain about the measures related to COVID-19 pandemic ‘I can’t breathe with the mask, I suffocate’.

Once at their destination, the middle school students run across the square enthusiastically to find their classmates. This seems to be the only aspect that everyone agrees on: the meeting with teammates after months away. ‘Am I happy to start school again’? Of course not!- replies a pupil of the seventh grade - in lockdown it was great. The only thing I’m happy about is finding my class again. ‘I am happy to meet friends - a girl tells us - but not to go back to school’.

The virus does not seem to scare the very young. ‘Am I afraid of the spread of the coronavirus? No, for example a pupil tells us. ‘I will try to do my best not to stay too close to my teammates - underlines another - but it won’t be easy. Then I have some doubts about how the classrooms are organised ... we’ll see’.

On the square we also meet some parents. ‘This beginning is positive - says a mother - because the children couldn’t stand it anymore to stay at home. Parents are certainly happy to resume a normal life with the kids at school. I have no worries related to the virus, - one adds - certainly we will need to be more careful in carrying out subjects such as gymnastics and swimming, in which keeping distance is difficult’. On the use of the mask, our interlocutor says she is in favour of its use on buses but says that wearing it in class for many hours is ‘too difficult’.

Fear of another lockdown

The only concern I have - a mother explains to us - is that everything stops again: the children have to go to school and study, their future is involved. My children - he adds - are only half excited to start over: at home it was fine. I am happy, - another mother tells us - my daughter as well and that is all to say because she does not like school. A few days ago she just told me she was happy to start over because she was bored and tired at home. I am not afraid of school the kids need to go to class if I must say that the middle school of Canobbio was very well organised, the distance lessons certainly could not last forever: you have to start living again and you have to start doing it right with the school.

Before leaving, at the bus stop we meet two young people who tomorrow, Tuesday 1st September, will start the Professional Artisan and Industrial School (SPAI) at the CPT in Trevano. They are fifteen and they came in today to take a look at their new school. We finished the fourth grade easily, - one of them tells us - and without final exams, so I fear that we are a bit behind with the program: we will see how it goes tomorrow. The virus? The situation on public transport, which is very crowded, scares me a little, but now that infections are low I am less worried. And he knows about public transport, given that he lives in Solduno, in the Locarno area, and to get to Trevano this morning he embarked on a journey of an hour and forty on trains and buses and strictly with a mask. For this, he says, Wearing a mask even at school doesn’t change me much, I’m used to it. Even if - he concludes - when it’s hot it’s another matter ....

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata