Ten years of territorial planning are back in discussion. This was the summary of the meeting between the City Council of Vezia. The Legislature has in fact said no to the vision of the Town Hall on via San Gottardo and the spaces that overlook it and to the so-called North Gate, which would have provided area to build, if necessary, a home for the elderly. Discussions will restart at the next judicial.

A heartfelt theme

Planning is a theme heard everywhere, but in Vezia during the last recent months particularly. The variant of the Villa Negroni Regulatory Plan (PR) is being published to transform the AlpTransit construction site into a pedestrian and cycle path open to emergency vehicles, on the flip side a few months ago the City Council had the planning proposal for the nearby Morosini sector which was rejected, in the last session the two subjects of via San Gottardo and Porta Nord. The first envisaged the establishment of an area thirty between the pedestrian crossing in front of Manor and the roundabout in the Liceo area 2.

Furthermore, as an accompanying measure, a multifunctional strip was inserted in the center of the carriageway in order to streamline traffic. They also wanted to reorganize the spaces overlooking the road and their possible uses. The North Gate would have provided for the potential insertion of a new home for the elderly.

Doubts

The City Council said no to both (but the second was consequent to the acceptance of the first), on the strength of two unfavorable reports from the Petitions Commission and the Construction Commission which complained about planning without an overview, poorly communicated and with points so to speak obscure. That is, without sufficient elements being provided. There was also a concern that approving it could increase traffic and it was noted that there were not the necessary reliabilities for certain proposals, to which the Department of the Territory had given a negative warning in May: on all the institution of the thirty zone and the multifunctional.

Traffic

Mayor Bruno Ongaro did not risk any predictions already on the eve of the vote, and in the end he had to accept defeat: ‘We were unable to convey the idea that, if we want to improve something, especially traffic, all the little things are good . But I am not convinced that a home for the elderly would have created more traffic. The same thing was said for the gym that opened in the Piccadilly area, but the cars have not increased because the users are people who walked that road anyway’.

We insist

As mentioned, the Canton was not convinced of the thirty zone last May, and it is he who has the last word. Why insist, we asked the mayor? ‘The variant was also to show that the measure was necessary and after the negative opinion in May the discussions have continued and now there is an open door. In any case, we are insisting on a zone thirty: we made an appeal based on the Law on the roads and we await the response of the State Council. It is possible to have it, considering that in two cases the Federal Court ruled that it is possible’.

A lack of communication was underlined by the Commission: ‘We have taken all the necessary steps. But it is a suggestion that we welcome: if you want more information it’s not a problem. The problem is if it is not received constructively ».

