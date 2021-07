Ticino awoke under the rain and was « smothered « by gusts of wind reaching speeds of 92 km/h at the Locarno-Magadino airport. In the space of a week the bad weather disrupted the summer heat for the second time. Do these strong storms represent an anomaly? Should we keep our umbrellas close at hand also in the next days? According to Marco Gaia, member of the MeteoSwiss management, today was a day with a very active line of thunderstorms, something that «can happen in Ticino summers: it is not a completely abnormal phenomenon». The expert explains: « it may happen that in this period of the year a very active thunderstorm passes. In the space of one week two have passed: this is not very probable, but it can happen». Gaia underlines: «When these thunderstorm lines pass, the weather is characterized by moments with very intense thunderstorms, accompanied perhaps by hail and strong wind gusts. There is a pause, with the sky opening up, and then a new thunderstorm line returns.» According to the meteorologist, « the whole thing will be diluted in the evening, but we still have a few hours of heat». And about the damages caused by the bad weather at the Locarno-Magadino airport, Gaia underlines: «I do not have elements to say that it was a whirlwind, we measured wind gusts up to 92 km/h. The whirlwind is a particular phenomenon, these were the gusts that accompany such intense thunderstorms». The situation should remain unchanged until the evening, that is, with more intense rainfall in the Sopraceneri than in the Sottoceneri. What we are experiencing is «an alpine weather, characterized by variability», explains Gaia, adding that: «It is the characteristic trait of our meteorological reality. This is the alpine summer. The summer that all tourists are waiting for will arrive from Saturday: there will be a lasting stability of the weather conditions on the whole Europe, with temperatures around 30 degrees».