The disbelief over the Swiss decision to declare the whole of Spain a risk zone for coronavirus (with the sole exceptions of the Canary and Balearic Islands) has raised new found reasons across the latest data released on the growth of the pandemic.

The accumulated percentages of new cases per hundred thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days has surpassed the threshold of 60 in the Balearic Islands, which are therefore prohibited and must adhere to quarantine measures.

A reminder that according to the Federal Ordinance on measures to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) in the field of international passenger traffic, ‘people who enter Switzerland and who at any time in the 14 days prior to entry have stayed in a country or a region with a high risk of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection (...) are obliged to go directly to their home or other suitable accommodation immediately after entry. They must stay there uninterrupted for ten days from their entry (quarantine) (art. 2)’. To determine whether a country or region is at risk or not, the index of accumulation of cases of contagion is used.

The Spanish Ministry of Health yesterday published updated data on the pandemic globally and for individual Autonomous Communities (regions). The number of cases of contagion per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days was 79.8 for the whole of Spain, therefore over 60. But the situation is very different between community to community. The Balearic Islands, which according to Bern do not require quarantine for those returning has seen a negative growth.

Those returning from Ibiza, Formentera, Mallorca and Menorca there is no obligation to quarantine in our country.

Balearics beyond the limit for infections

Quarantine applies to those who return from all the other cities in the continent, although in 10 of them the index is clearly lower than 60 and therefore to that of the Balearics: Andalusia (26.67), Asturias (17.70), Cantabria (40.27), Castilla La Mancha (28.92), Castilla y León (45.22), Valencia (45.97), Extremadura (22.67), Galicia (16.23), Murcia (53.95 ) and La Rioja (20.52) have much better situations.

The index for the whole of Spain above the limit of 60 new infections per hundred thousand inhabitants in the last 14 days is determined exclusively by the four northern regions on the border with France and by the capital Madrid, where the situation has seen an increase and where one is presence of a real second wave: Aragon is at an altitude of 503.68 (but has not communicated the new infections of the last day for technical reasons), Catalonia at 150.78, Navarre at 145.06, the Basque Country at 120.26 (with a sharp increase in cases of contagion), the Community of Madrid at 99.02 (drastically worsening).

The situation and the exception made for the Balearic Islands shows how much the Confederation’s decision rests on a lack of knowledge of the epidemiological data of Spain. This determines paradoxical situations: whoever returns from regions with contagions under control and under the federal limit must quarantine; those returning from the Balearics, on the other hand do snot need to despite having stayed in a region more at risk.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata