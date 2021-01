The capital has declared war on smoking in public. And are ready to «put out» smoking cigarettes in parks. Bellinzona intends to follow the example of Milan and other cities. It is easy to imagine that a «politically correct» debate on the subject will also be discussed in Ticino.

Many have wondered what would have become of Humphrey Bogart’s gaze in Casablanca without the inevitable cigarette between his lips, or if the sun-hardened face of Clint Eastwood, in Sergio Leone’s trilogy, would have had the same private expressive force of the cigar butt. Smoking is bad. And this makes everyone agree. But the crusade against cigarettes divides. The writer Antonio Scurati, winner of the Strega Prize in 2019 with the first chapter of Mussolini’s fictional biography, wrote two pieces in four days in the Corriere della Sera to defend the reasons for smokers. And to protest against the possible ban on smoking outdoors that the Lombard metropolis would like to impose from 2025.

The measure, says Scurati, would be «suffocating, unfair, useless» and would violate «the rights of the person», imposing «undue control over the individual» and oppressing «the freedom of the citizen».

A political question

The writer makes it a cultural and political question. Something that refers to the relationship between power and people. «We live in a world in which powerful historical forces subject individual freedom to an ever more oppressive pressure» - he says - Four gigantic global companies now dominate information, commerce, social relations, cultural consumption. The free sphere of life of the individual is almost completely annihilated. COVID then further aggravated this epochal crisis of individual prerogatives, authorizing liberal states to impose restrictions and obligations that even dictatorships had never dared to impose. Whoever designs the civic culture of the near future should restore centrality to the individual, not take it away from him. We are already under the hegemony of Google, Zuckerberg and Bezos,

Mayors disagree

The matter is serious. Not at all obvious. And it has also taken hold in Ticino. Where the mayor of the capital, Mario Branda, announces the upcoming decision of the City Hall to ban smoking in the parks. «The theme actually has its own relevance and relevance - explains Branda - The freedom of each is never absolute, because it ends where that of the others begins; and it has to do with the sensitivity of time ». In the February session of the city council, in response to an interpellation presented by the councilor Renato Züger, the mayor will then inform about the reasons that lead to banning smoking in parks «but not near the shelters. As always, it is a question of finding a balance point, we try to do it », adds Branda.

Alain Scherrer, mayor of Locarno, on the other hand, is more cautious. «Given that we have never talked about the subject in the Town Hall, I too - as well as Scurati - think that the attack on individual freedoms is becoming heavy. Furthermore, at this moment, burdening the citizens with another limitation would be wrong. I’m not a smoker, but I don’t feel like denying a moment of lightness that some people like, nor do I intend to add this prohibition to others».

Even Marco Borradori, mayor of Lugano, appears very reluctant to embrace the cause of prohibition. «We are already overwhelmed by the prohibitions - he observes - Rather, I trust good manners. Even those who smoke outdoors, if they are just slightly polite, just distance oneself. Having said that - continues the mayor of Lugano - already in normal times it would seem excessive to impose a prohibition in this sense, even more so in this historical period in which we are submerged by limitations of all kinds - gathering, going to the shops, to the stadium, to the bars, restaurants, sometimes even to enter the parks. I think that those who want it, and do it with respect for others, should have the freedom to smoke a cigarette in peace, perhaps distancing a little from other people if they are stopped, for example, waiting for public transport».

The freedom of each is never absolute because it ends where that of the others begins

Mario Branda, mayor of Bellinzona

The issue of smoking in public has, in some countries, crossed the threshold of the grotesque. In San Francisco, in December, a ban on lighting a cigarette was passed even at home if you live in a condominium with at least 3 apartments. At the same time, however, it was established that you can smoke marijuana, because the consumption of cannabis outdoors is illegal.

«My freedom ends where that of others begins - says Scurati - Perhaps, however, in our lives increasingly enveloped in a network of prohibitions, prescriptions, obligations, constraints and prophylaxis that hold us on all sides, the real issue is not where freedom ends, but where do you start».

