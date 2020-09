‘To effectively increasing commercial volume and favuoring the local financial centre: this is the aim of what we wish to achieve by the BancaStato Group and with thanks to the agreement signed with EFG International’, reads the note sent to the media. The transaction involves the transfer to the Cantonal Bank of the activities and customers of the Ticino retail and commercial sector of EFG International, and involves assets and receivables for over 1.2 billion francs. Redundancies are excluded.

‘The operation - continues the note - responds to the strategic orientations of the two banking players. First of all, it will allow EFG International to focus more on Private Banking activities, which represent the core of its banking activities; the BancaStato Group, for its part, will acquire a volume of over 1.2 billion francs of assets and receivables, the composition and types of which are consistent with its business model and policy. This will also constitute a basis for future commercial synergies between the BancaStato Group and EFG International. The sale of the retail and commercial activities of EFG International excludes the hypothesis of layoffs and requires that less than a dozen collaborators and collaborators converge, under the same contractual conditions,

‘For BancaStato, the agreement reached today is extremely positive from several points of view’ comments Fabrizio Cieslakiewicz, president of the General Management. ‘First of all, there is the financial aspect: the acquisition of EFG International’s retail and commercial customers allows us to quickly increase the commercial volumes from which we derive our sources of income. But there is also another important aspect, namely the one linked to our role in Ticino: we are proud to be able to ensure complete banking continuity for the thousands of retail and commercial customers from the counterparty, and this in favour of the local financial centre’.

