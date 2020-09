Despite this, the banks not only ended 2019 with increasing results and profits. During the first six months of this year they also increased their workforce in spite of the ongoing recession. ‘In recent months, the banking sector has once again proved to be an important pillar for the functioning of the Swiss economy’ commented Martin Hess, chief economist of the Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), presenting the Banking Barometer 2019 yesterday. ‘The results are really positive, especially considering that this is the sixth year in which banks operate in a context of negative interest rates’. The aggregate operating result of the banks last year was 66.1 billion francs (+ 1.1%). Despite the pressure on negative interest rate margins (€ 1.9 billion was paid to the SNB), the aggregate annual profit settled at € 23.2 billion (+ 4.5%). Income from commissions and services also developed positively. Furthermore, managed assets returned to growth after the setback of 2018, settling at 7,893 billion (+ 13.8%). ‘Part of the increase is due to the stellar performance of the lists - recalled Hess -. But part of it is due to inflows of fresh money. Furthermore, Switzerland is considerably larger than markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore in cross-border asset management, with a market share of 25%’ Despite the pressure on negative interest rate margins (€ 1.9 billion was paid to the SNB), aggregate annual profit settled at € 23.2 billion (+ 4.5%). Income from commissions and services also developed positively.

Credit assets are rising

Lending activities continued to make a significant contribution to the Swiss economy. In ten years, the study points out, loans granted by banks to businesses and individuals have grown 3.5 times the GDP. Last year the volume of loans was 1,214 billion, of which 85% were mortgage loans. ‘Between January and May of 2020 - explained Hess - mortgages increased only by 1.3% (compared to 3.2% on average in 2019) while guaranteed loans rose by 7.6%». The leap is mainly due to the COVID-19 credit program to support companies during the pandemic. As of the end of July, banks have granted over 136,000 loans guaranteed by the Confederation for a total of 16.8 billion, almost half of which have gone to micro-enterprises with a maximum of 9 employees. The fact that the 40 billion limit of the aid program has not been exhausted probably indicates that the economic situation is not as bad as it was feared in March - added Hess -. It is still too early to assess the need for new aid given that companies have five years to repay the loans, but in our opinion there is no need to reopen the program’.

To deal with the amount of extra work created during the closing months, banks have slightly increased their workforce (+ 0.2% in Switzerland and + 1.7% abroad), which, moreover, decreased in 2019 again, 89,531 people (-1.2%). «Many banks in recent months have also temporarily suspended their reorganization programs,« added Hess. According to the barometer, for the second half of the year, three quarters of the institutions expect unchanged employment. «While with regard to the constant declines in personnel in recent years - in 2011 the Swiss market still had 108,000 jobs - we must also consider that with the digitization and growth of the parabank sector, many services have been outsourced by banks.

The main concern now also for banks remains the economic recovery after the recession. ‘The Swiss economy has shown great resilience, it is now important that the economic policy measures are very pragmatic’ explained Hess. “In addition to this, it is necessary to continue to push on sustainable finance, an issue to which a lot of opportunities are linked for the Swiss market and finally, as an international sector, it remains essential to continue the question of access to markets. Last Sunday a strong signal came from the polls. Now it’s up to politics to make progress’, he concluded.

