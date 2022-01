The ban on prostitution, which was introduced as a step to control coronavirus, has had more negative than positive effects. A large number of prostitutes continued to work in precarious conditions with an increased risk of being coerced and subjected to violence. A study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) suggests

Researchers at ZHAW surveyed 14 industry practitioners and 11 sex workers. In all of Switzerland, Zürich was home to the lengthiest ban on the world’s oldest profession, a first from March 17 to June 5, 2020, and then again from December 8, 2020, to May 31, 2021. This study shows that assaults and violence as well as attempts at coercion and fraud increased during these periods. Faced with financial problems, many sex workers kept up their practices despite the ban. Customers were in a strong position due to the inability to file a complaint.

Furthermore, supply was higher than demand: many elderly clients or clients from at-risk groups declined sexual services out of fear of the coronavirus. As a result, prices were falling. The prohibition intensified this trend.

On the basis of these results, the authors of the study recommend avoiding similar bans in the future. The negative effects are by far overwhelming, not least the inability to carry out contact tracing. According to the head of the research Michael Herzig, who was quoted in a statement by the ZHAW, it makes more sense to develop measures that are applicable and adapted to the sex market.

